WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College’s search for the ideal candidate to oversee its Small Business Center practically ended in its own backyard, when the college hired Halle Nobles to serve as director.

Nobles, a Farmville native, began her duties with the college this month and is already meeting with clients to foster entrepreneurial development within Pitt County. In addition to helping new businesses get off the ground and running, she is assisting entrepreneurs with expanding small businesses and reevaluating business strategies.

“I love meeting new people because everyone has their own experience and background,” Nobles says. “I am really looking forward to helping everyone’s ideas come into fruition.”

An East Carolina University graduate, Nobles earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management with a concentration in International Business from the school in 2019 and a Master of Business Administration in 2021. She also completed a graduate certificate in marketing at ECU and a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Languages and Literature with a concentration in German.

Prior to working at PCC, Nobles spent two years as an International Business and Management instructor at her alma mater. She also has business counseling experience, with specialization in social media marketing and international management. Her largest client, she says, was a travel influencer with 1.5 million followers across Facebook and Instagram.

“My goal is to help people,” Nobles says. “I am a resource for the Pitt County community, at no cost, for people who are interested in starting their own business or expanding preexisting businesses.”

In addition to one-on-one counseling and other business resources, PCC’s Small Business Center offers quality training opportunities to help prospective and existing small business owners in the community succeed, leading to job creation and retention in Pitt County.

“The PCC Small Business Center has free weekly seminars, so if anyone is interested in starting their own business, it’s an amazing place to start,” Nobles said. “Local entrepreneurs shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to me with their questions or to schedule appointments. I’m here to help them succeed.”

Located within the Robert Lee Humber Building on Pitt’s main campus, the PCC Small Business Center is a positive force for economic development in Pitt County. It is part of the North Carolina Small Business Center Network, which is comprised of SBCs at each of the state’s 58 community colleges.

In 2016, Pitt’s SBC was the state’s best in terms of small business startups, according to the N.C. Community College System’s Small Business Center Network Metrics.