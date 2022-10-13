GREENVILLE, N.C. — Michael Hardy, a certified public accountant who also owns experience in local government auditing procedures, has been named financial operations manager for Pitt County Schools according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Wednesday.

Hardy most recently served as an accountant with the Craven County Finance Department in New Bern where he contributed to new technological processes along with software integration.

His role at PCS will include the development of the district’s annual budget, coordinating and supervising job responsibilities within the financial services office and preparing reports for the Board of Education and both system-wide and internal departments. Hardy will also monitor the district cash position and maintain a continuous and sustainable internal control program for all funds that ensures compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

“We are glad to welcome Michael as an integral part of our finance department,” PCS Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Debra Baggett said. “We know his skill set will be an asset to our team.”

In addition to participating in staff professional development covering finance, accounting and record-keeping procedures, Hardy’s background includes coordination and management of treasury functions at the organizational level. He has also contributed to internal controls of many aspects within a finance office.

“I am looking forward to serving the Pitt County community and working with everyone at PCS,” Hardy said.

Hardy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from East Carolina University in 2013 and followed with a master’s of science in accounting from ECU a year later.