WASHINGTON, N.C.— Healthcare technician certifications are excellent “stackable credentials,” in that students can earn one, start working in the field, and return for more even as they are gaining experience and earning an income.

Pharmacy Technician: (Left to right) Amirea Gibbs, Mary Williams, and Kenneth Rickard. Not pictured: Corliss Brown, Miranda Furbee, and Anita Slade.

Nurse Aide I: (Back, left to right) Reagan Dana, Kailey Keech, Fatima Clemons, Laura Suggs, and Ashley Wade. (Front, left to right) Ruth Askew, Claire Dail, Lakesha Jordan, Brittany Roblero, KrisShauna Norman, Patriauna Bryant, and Kamoni Patterson. Not pictured: Rebecca Gillespie, McKayla Gibson, and Amari Holden. (BCCC photo)

Phlebotomy: (Left to right) Naria White, Quincy Lee, Rene Rogerson, Leela DeWitt, and Kanisha Williams. Not pictured: Ciara Ridgeway and Youree White. (BCCC photo)

On May 17, Beaufort County Community College honored students from the nurse aide I, phlebotomy, and pharmacy technician programs who achieved their certificates this spring. The Beaufort Promise Scholarship covers the fees to these classes for qualifying students. Students must apply to access the Beaufort Promise. Growth in the nurse aide programs led to BCCC hiring its first full-time nurse aide instructor, Jenny Fischer, to help offer classes more consistently.

Graduates of the nurse aide programs can provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for elderly adults. Phlebotomy students learn to draw blood. Pharmacy technicians assist in filling prescriptions at a pharmacy.

Fifteen finished the Nurse Aide I Certification, seven completed the Phlebotomy Certification, and six completed the Pharmacy Technician Certification.

These students can continue in the nurse aide program, the phlebotomy program, or the registered medical assistant program depending on their qualifications.

New classes of Community Health Worker and EKG Technician/Cardiovascular Monitor Technician start soon, with Registered Medical Assistant starting later in August.

These classes qualify for the Beaufort Promise Scholarship. Students can find out more about qualifications at www.beaufortccc.edu/beaufort-promise For more information about Beaufort’s healthcare technician programs, interested persons should contact Jackie Butcher, 252-940-6263.