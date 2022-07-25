JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The public hearing began Monday into the future of current Onslow County Schools board member Eric Whitfield.

Onslow County Schools set up the hearing in the main meeting room of the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center, located at 261 Northwest Corridor Boulevard in Jacksonville. Brett Anderson, Chief Communications Officer with Onslow County Schools, said in a memo to the media the meeting will not be one held by the Onslow County Schools board. There will be no opportunity for public participation.

Whitfield was convicted in April of cyberstalking. He spent two days in jail back in February for contempt of court.

The decision was made on June 7 to have the hearing and give Whitfield a chance to defend himself. If he is removed from the board, it will not stop him from being able to run for election again.

Whitfield, who defended himself in the proceedings, left shortly after the hearing was complete and did not comment. He did say in his opening statement that he doesn’t believe he is getting a fair trail because the board of education is part of the prosecution and jury.

Several witnesses were called to testify, including two Whitfield had allegedly harassed. Other evidence including social media posts were also presented.

“It’s not a very common occurrence that we have a motion hearing,” said Anderson. “And I can say that it is definitely the first one that we’ve ever had in Onslow County Schools.”

The hearing officer will make a written decision in 30 days on whether or not Whitfield will be removed from office.