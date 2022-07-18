JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A public hearing will take place on July 25 to determine the future of current Onslow County Schools board member Eric Whitfield.

Onslow County Schools has set up the hearing, which will begin at 9 a.m. in the main meeting room of the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center, located at 261 Northwest Corridor Boulevard in Jacksonville. Brett Anderson, Chief Communications Officer with Onslow County Schools, said in a memo to the media the meeting will not be one held by the Onslow County Schools board. There will be no opportunity for public participation.

Whitfield was convicted in April of cyberstalking. He spent two days in jail back in February for contempt of court.

The memo also states “the intention of this hearing is for all evidence, documents, testimony and related matters to be presented to the Hearing Officer.” The hearing officer has 30 days to make a recommendation to the school board concerning Whitfield’s status.