GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – It’s that time of year again. High schools across the Eastern North Carolina area are celebrating all the hard work that seniors have been working towards all year.
It’s time to celebrate the next chapters of their lives. With that in mind here is a list of dates and times of all the high school graduations involving public schools in the area.
PCS Early College High School, Greenville Convention Center June 7, 10 a.m.
D.H Conley, Minges Coliseum, June 10, 2:30 p.m.
J.H. Rose, Minges Coliseum, June 10, 6:30 p.m.
South Central, Minges Coliseum, June 11, 8 a.m.
Farmville Central, Minges Coliseum, June 11, 12:30 p.m.
Ayden-Grifton, Minges Coliseum, June 11, 3:30 p.m.
North Pitt, Minges Coliseum, June 11, 6:30 p.m.
Northside, June 10, 7 p.m.
Southside, June 11, 2 p.m.
Washington, June 11, 8:30 a.m.
Havelock, June 11, 8:00 a.m.
New Bern, June 11, 8:30 a.m.
West Craven, June 11, 8:30 a.m.
Greene Central, football field, June 4, 10 a.m.
Kinston, school gym, June 4, 11 a.m.
South Lenoir, school gym, June 4, 9 a.m.
North Lenoir, school gym, June 4, 1 p.m.
Pamlico County, PCHS auditorium, June 3, 7 p.m.
Jones Senior, June 4, 10 a.m.
Carteret County Public Schools
Croatan, June 3, 7:30 p.m.
East Carteret, June 3, 6:30 p.m.
West Carteret, June 6:30 p.m.
Southwest Onslow, June 8, 7 p.m.
Richlands, June 9, 10 a.m.
Northside, June 9, 6 p.m.
Dixion, June 9, 6:30 p.m.
Swansboro, June 10, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville, June 10, 7:30 p.m.
White Oak, June 11, 9:00 a.m.
North Duplin, June 1
Wallace Rose-Hill, June 2
East Duplin- June 3, 10 a.m.
Charles B. Aycock, June 10, 10 a.m.
Rosewood, June 10, 7 p.m.
Eastern Wayne, football field, June 11, 9 a.m.
Spring Creek, UMO Kornegay Arena, June 11, 10 a.m.
Goldsboro, June 1
Southern, UMO Kornegay Arena, June 14, 10 a.m.
Fike, June 11
Beddingfield, June 11
Hunt, June 11
Edgecombe County Public Schools
Tarboro, June 4, 10 a.m.
Southwest Edgecombe, June 3, 6 p.m.
North Edgecombe, June 3, 6 p.m.
South Creek, June 10, 7 p.m.
Riverside, June 11, 11:30 a.m.
Washington County, May 27
Ocracoke, June 12, 5 p.m.
Mattamuskeet, May 27
Columbia High School, June 3, 7 p.m.