GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – It’s that time of year again. High schools across the Eastern North Carolina area are celebrating all the hard work that seniors have been working towards all year.

It’s time to celebrate the next chapters of their lives. With that in mind here is a list of dates and times of all the high school graduations involving public schools in the area.

Pitt County Schools

PCS Early College High School, Greenville Convention Center June 7, 10 a.m.

D.H Conley, Minges Coliseum, June 10, 2:30 p.m.

J.H. Rose, Minges Coliseum, June 10, 6:30 p.m.

South Central, Minges Coliseum, June 11, 8 a.m.

Farmville Central, Minges Coliseum, June 11, 12:30 p.m.

Ayden-Grifton, Minges Coliseum, June 11, 3:30 p.m.

North Pitt, Minges Coliseum, June 11, 6:30 p.m.

Beaufort County Schools

Northside, June 10, 7 p.m.

Southside, June 11, 2 p.m.

Washington, June 11, 8:30 a.m.

Craven County Schools

Havelock, June 11, 8:00 a.m.

New Bern, June 11, 8:30 a.m.

West Craven, June 11, 8:30 a.m.

Greene County Schools

Greene Central, football field, June 4, 10 a.m.

Lenoir County Schools

Kinston, school gym, June 4, 11 a.m.

South Lenoir, school gym, June 4, 9 a.m.

North Lenoir, school gym, June 4, 1 p.m.

Pamlico County Schools

Pamlico County, PCHS auditorium, June 3, 7 p.m.

Jones County Public Schools

Jones Senior, June 4, 10 a.m.

Carteret County Public Schools

Croatan, June 3, 7:30 p.m.

East Carteret, June 3, 6:30 p.m.

West Carteret, June 6:30 p.m.

Onslow County Schools

Southwest Onslow, June 8, 7 p.m.

Richlands, June 9, 10 a.m.

Northside, June 9, 6 p.m.

Dixion, June 9, 6:30 p.m.

Swansboro, June 10, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville, June 10, 7:30 p.m.

White Oak, June 11, 9:00 a.m.

Duplin County County Schools

North Duplin, June 1

Wallace Rose-Hill, June 2

East Duplin- June 3, 10 a.m.

Wayne County Public Schools

Charles B. Aycock, June 10, 10 a.m.

Rosewood, June 10, 7 p.m.

Eastern Wayne, football field, June 11, 9 a.m.

Spring Creek, UMO Kornegay Arena, June 11, 10 a.m.

Goldsboro, June 1

Southern, UMO Kornegay Arena, June 14, 10 a.m.

Wilson County Schools

Fike, June 11

Beddingfield, June 11

Hunt, June 11

Edgecombe County Public Schools

Tarboro, June 4, 10 a.m.

Southwest Edgecombe, June 3, 6 p.m.

North Edgecombe, June 3, 6 p.m.

Martin County Schools

South Creek, June 10, 7 p.m.

Riverside, June 11, 11:30 a.m.

Washington County Schools

Washington County, May 27

Hyde County Schools

Ocracoke, June 12, 5 p.m.

Mattamuskeet, May 27

Tyrell County Schools

Columbia High School, June 3, 7 p.m.