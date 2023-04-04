WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Local high school students are learning what it’s like to be in college in Beaufort County.

Beaufort County Community College hosted its annual test drive college program on Tuesday. Eighty students from Beaufort, Washington, Tyrrell and Hyde counties were on campus sitting in on college classes.

“It’s kinda hard for a student to understand on paper what going to college is like,” said Dr. Shelby Phillips, the director of Admissions and Records at BCCC. “We really use this event to invite students to come on our campus and into their areas of interest. It’s hands-on, they get to go into our labs.”

Students also saw more than the classrooms. They got to participate in the fun. They met with clubs and participated in spring fling activities on campus.