WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 400 students from across the state gathered Friday at Pitt Community College to show their talents.

A national program named SkillsUSA gives students a platform to show off their skills to potential employers. Recruiters were present at the event. PCC has shown in the past how successful they are with these events.

“North Carolina has had several national champions, we’ve had Pitt County students as national champions, so it’s not only a big deal for the student but also the school,” said Dennis Marshall, SkillsUSA director for PCC.

“For high school kids, some of these kids come to these competitions and there’s employers here, there are industry folks that are here as judges and it’s not unusual to have a kid get hired from one of these events,” said Patrick Jacques, the dean of Construction and Industrial Technologies at PCC.

Friday’s winners will advance to the national level and gain nationwide recognition.