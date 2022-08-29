GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in ENC, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Greenville

1 / 18Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#18. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $24,170

– #429 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $23,450

– #451 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $23,480

– #449 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $23,480

– #449 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $23,980

– #433 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

2 / 18Education Images // Getty Images

#17. Substitute teachers, short-term

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $24,290

– #361 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $24,790

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $24,610

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $22,170

– #393 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

3 / 18CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#16. Preschool teachers, except special education

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $27,780

– #463 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $25,550

– #491 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $27,940

– #455 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $25,280

– #494 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $26,170

– #485 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

4 / 18Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Tutors

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– #280 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $33,540

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $33,570

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $36,970

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $36,650

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

5 / 18Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Self-enrichment teachers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $34,060

– #391 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $38,330

– #278 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $37,540

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 18Unsplash

#13. Library technicians

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $38,600

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

7 / 18Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock

#12. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $46,730

– #370 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $47,620

– #355 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $42,450

– #401 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $47,440

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $46,020

– #378 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

8 / 18The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#11. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– #483 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $45,970

– #497 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $45,000

– #504 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $46,060

– #495 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $47,470

– #481 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

9 / 18Lopolo // Shutterstock

#10. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $48,590

– #444 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $43,970

– #478 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $43,310

– #480 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $47,250

– #455 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

10 / 18B Brown // Shutterstock

#9. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $50,510

– #458 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $47,730

– #484 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $46,080

– #497 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $47,740

– #482 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

11 / 18Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#8. Special education teachers, secondary school

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $51,250

– #363 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $46,600

– #415 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $48,870

– #384 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $49,120

– #382 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

12 / 18industryviews // Shutterstock

#7. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $52,910

– #276 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $54,800

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $53,490

– #243 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

13 / 18Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $53,460

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $46,450

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $48,930

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $49,260

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $41,670

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

14 / 18GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#5. Librarians and media collections specialists

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $54,690

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $55,140

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $54,970

– #276 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $49,360

– #387 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $52,030

– #348 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

15 / 18Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#4. Instructional coordinators

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $63,950

– #267 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

New Bern

– Annual mean salary: $52,980

– #437 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

Jacksonville

– Annual mean salary: $61,410

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

Rocky Mount

– Annual mean salary: $53,500

– #431 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

Goldsboro

– Annual mean salary: $56,440

– #406 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

16 / 18Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#3. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $77,840

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

17 / 18Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $91,730

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

18 / 18Canva

#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $144,590

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)