GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in ENC, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.
1 / 18Paul.J.West // Shutterstock
#18. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $24,170
– #429 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $23,450
– #451 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $23,480
– #449 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 550
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $23,480
– #449 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $23,980
– #433 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
2 / 18Education Images // Getty Images
#17. Substitute teachers, short-term
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $24,290
– #361 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $24,790
– #353 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $24,610
– #358 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– #312 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $22,170
– #393 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
3 / 18CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images
#16. Preschool teachers, except special education
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $27,780
– #463 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $25,550
– #491 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $27,940
– #455 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $25,280
– #494 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $26,170
– #485 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
4 / 18Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#15. Tutors
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $30,960
– #280 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $33,540
– #239 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $33,570
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $36,970
– #174 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $36,650
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,780
– Employment: 147,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)
— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)
5 / 18Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Self-enrichment teachers
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $34,060
– #391 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $38,330
– #278 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $37,540
– #297 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,230
– Employment: 216,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)
— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)
6 / 18Unsplash
#13. Library technicians
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $38,600
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $39,070
– Employment: 73,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)
— Napa, CA ($57,890)
7 / 18Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock
#12. Kindergarten teachers, except special education
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $46,730
– #370 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $47,620
– #355 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $42,450
– #401 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $47,440
– #357 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $46,020
– #378 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,490
– Employment: 120,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)
— Kingston, NY ($92,160)
— Salinas, CA ($90,490)
8 / 18The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#11. Elementary school teachers, except special education
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $47,300
– #483 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $45,970
– #497 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $45,000
– #504 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $46,060
– #495 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $47,470
– #481 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– Employment: 1,329,280
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)
— Salinas, CA ($91,280)
9 / 18Lopolo // Shutterstock
#10. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $48,590
– #444 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $43,970
– #478 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $43,310
– #480 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $47,250
– #455 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,880
– Employment: 592,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)
— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)
10 / 18B Brown // Shutterstock
#9. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $50,510
– #458 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $47,730
– #484 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $46,080
– #497 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $47,740
– #482 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,530
– Employment: 1,020,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)
11 / 18Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
#8. Special education teachers, secondary school
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $51,250
– #363 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $46,600
– #415 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $48,870
– #384 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $49,120
– #382 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,100
– Employment: 145,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)
12 / 18industryviews // Shutterstock
#7. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $52,910
– #276 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $54,800
– #222 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $53,490
– #243 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,960
– Employment: 84,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)
13 / 18Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $53,460
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $46,450
– #159 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $48,930
– #139 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $49,260
– #138 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $41,670
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,650
– Employment: 38,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)
14 / 18GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#5. Librarians and media collections specialists
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $54,690
– #281 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $55,140
– #272 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $54,970
– #276 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $49,360
– #387 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $52,030
– #348 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,180
– Employment: 127,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)
15 / 18Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr
#4. Instructional coordinators
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $63,950
– #267 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
New Bern
– Annual mean salary: $52,980
– #437 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
Jacksonville
– Annual mean salary: $61,410
– #326 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
Rocky Mount
– Annual mean salary: $53,500
– #431 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
Goldsboro
– Annual mean salary: $56,440
– #406 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,560
– Employment: 184,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salem, OR ($93,890)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)
16 / 18Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#3. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $77,840
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,980
– Employment: 44,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)
17 / 18Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $91,730
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,040
– Employment: 68,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)
— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)
18 / 18Canva
#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Greenville
– Annual mean salary: $144,590
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)