JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Onslow County Schools has named Page Highsmith, of Swansboro Elementary School, the 2022-2023 OCS Wells Fargo Principal of the Year.
On Tuesday, surrounded by peers and family, Highsmith was surprised with the news in an instructional principals meeting by a group of district leaders.
Highsmith is an educator of nearly 20 years and has been with OCS as an administrator since 2010. For the past 6 years, she has been leading the way at Swansboro Elementary, where her staff say she is a true asset to her community, as she works to encourage the best from each person in her school.
“From day one, Ms. Highsmith has supported me as a teacher, made me feel a part of the SBES family, and continues to support me through my educational journey,” said first-grade teacher Laura Battle. “Ms. Highsmith shows up every day with a positive attitude. She provides us with opportunities to work together to build relationships and has a positive impact on everyone she meets.”
In her nomination letter, SBES Assistant Principal Beth Wilsey said, “All in all, Ms. Highsmith has made Swansboro Elementary a better place!
“She is our sounding board when someone needs advice. When a teacher or staff member has a new idea on how to make a lesson or program work better, she gives the green light to do so. She makes us think outside the box to get the results we need.”
A committee comprised of district staff members, last year’s principal of the year and last year’s teacher of the year interviewed Principal of the Year finalists before making a selection. The interviewers were extremely impressed with Highsmith’s emphasis on relationships, fostering a sense of community, and her focus on “people over programs.”
Next, Highsmith will go on to compete at the regional level.