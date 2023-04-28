WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College recognized its top-performing students on April 27.

Recognitions focused on the 100 honor students across academic programs who held a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher but also included the nominations for the Dallas Herring Achievement Award and the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award, as well as the Academic Excellence Award, which went to Hunter Ledford. The ceremony also recognized this year’s BCCC ambassadors and the officers of the Student Government Association.

Hunter Ledford, 21, was the winner of the Academic Excellence Award. Dr. Lisa Hill, VP of Academic Affairs, recognized him with BCCC’s most prestigious award. Ledford graduates Magna Cum Laude and for his capstone project, he printed and constructed a machine to turn waste plastic bottles into new filament for 3D printing. Filament is the input for all 3D printers, so creating a sustainable source can help reduce costs and incentivizes the recycling of plastic waste. As a demonstration of the technology, Ledford printed parts of prosthetic fingers from plastic bottles. Since he printed or machined most of the components of his filament maker, it cost only $100. In the past, Ledford has printed and built his own 3D printer.

The Roper resident finished his Associate in Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology in December 2022. Ledford attended Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology & Agriscience (NERSBA). He is the son of Marty and Jenny Ledford of Roper. Ledford has also taught summer youth classes in 3D printing at BCCC.

Among the 100 students graduating were the 34 with perfect scores of 4.0. The students graduating Summa Cum Laude, holding a GPA of 4.0, are Jasmine Lee Allen, Madison Grace Allen, Madison Kay Bass, Olivia Claire Briley, Karina Faye Caliz, Jasmine Nicole Cherry, Thomas Howard Clay Jr., Delta Dawn Cole, Raelynn Olivia Cox, Ellis Caden Cullipher, Naomi Ruth Davis, Sierra Ann Durand, Connor Wade Edwards, Lesily Dawn Edwards, Madalyn Lucille Gibbs, Maggie Rae Glass, Adam Christopher Harp, J’miaya Sabrina Hemby, Valon Akeem Hemby, John Norman Hinchey, Amanda Dawn Hurdle, Mackenzie Paige Jeter, David Clayton Linton Jr., Whitney Hollowell Meads, Katherine Emily Pollock, Caroline Elizabeth Pomeroy, Terence Alexis Roberson, Michelle Merry Rocha-Padilla, Desttiny Salazar, Jesus Yair Munoz Segovia, Shelbi Taylor White, Ashley Morgan Williford, Kelly Nicole Williford, and Ethan Joshua Yoder.

Students graduating Magna Cum Laude, holding a GPA of 3.80 – 3.999, include Hannah Renee Black, Courtney Michelle Boyd, Leah Drue Cahoon, Tanner Benjamin Coble, Marion Gallinoto Denny, Jamyia NaDaja Garrett, Autumn Nicole Harding, Christopher Michael Hoggard, Hunter Travis Ledford, Andrina Darnell Marshall, Brandyn Scott McClary, Courtney Lynn Proseus, Tyler Neill Seaman, Maria Elizabeth Smith, Michael Ray Stox, Amber Alaya Tyson, and Malia Rionna Wilder.

Students graduating Cum Laude, holding a GPA of 3.5 – 3.799, are Marissa Leigh Acker, Lauren Alexandra Alligood, Victoria Rena Anthony, Claire Kristine Barnes, Heather Winslow Bass, Layla Serrano Beals, Madison Brooke Beasley, Kimberly Benitez, Iyanna Zykia Boston, Elijah Nasir Robertson Bowser, Patriauna Nikeyha Saylles Bryant, Mistie Carol Butler, America Lamadrid Cano, Ethan Lane Carrow, Belen Castaneda-Franquez, Samantha Rae Clark, Blake Allen Cordon, Brianna Elizabeth Cox, Ryan Hunter Davis, Christine Marie Dunbar, Kristie Keech Dunn, Hailey Erin Gibbs, Teja Shaye Holley, Shanequa Lynette Jenkins, Shakiyda LaChelle Jones, Victoria Kaulananiole Kukahiko, Barbara Jean Lilley, Brittany Adair Logan, Jennifer Ange Marrow, Chloe Lynn Marslender, Megan Tennille Moore, Naw Bee Be Moses, Victoria Rose Anne Nicholls, Cameron Wayne O’Neal, Breeyell Kentaya Parker, Alexa Amaris Perez, Elizabeth Marie-Goodwin Phelps, Michael Thomas Pope, Allyson Marie Potter, Katie Todd Pridgen, Riley Paige Respess, SummerLee Danielle Rogers, Kayla Yamilek Rubio, Wendy Salinas-Trejo, Kristen Dominique Satchel, Heather Dawn Smith, Timothy Aaron Sutton, Edwin VasquJared ez-Luis, and Timothy Wade Wolfley.

Serena Sullivan, VP of Institutional Advancement, recognized this year’s BCCC Ambassadors: Olivia Briley, Travis DeMercurio, Cole Faucett, Cynthia Garcia, and Adam Harp.

Student Engagement Coordinator Anita Purser recognized the officers of the Student Government Association: Jaques Williams (president), Cynthia Garcia (VP), Catherine Tankard (secretary), Adam Harp (treasurer), Delta Cole (historian/pr officer), Alexis Griffin (special population chair), and Travis DeMercurio (parliamentarian).

Dr. LaTonya Nixon, VP of Student Services, recognized the nominees for the Dallas Herring Achievement Award and the Gov. Robert Scott Leadership Award.

Macy Riffle, 25, was this year’s Dallas Herring Achievement Award nominee. The Bear Grass resident will graduate with an Associate in Arts. Riffle attended Bear Grass Charter School and plans to transfer to East Carolina University to earn a Master in Social Work. She is the daughter of Tammy Riffle.

The Dallas Herring Achievement Award was established by the North Carolina Community College System in 2010 to honor the late Dr. Dallas Herring, one of the state’s earliest advocates of community colleges. The award is bestowed annually upon a current or former student who best embodies Dr. Herring’s philosophy of “taking people where they are and carrying them as far as they can go.”

Jaques Williams, 18, was the nominee for the Governor Robert Scott Leadership Award. The Washington resident will graduate with an Associate in Science. Williams attended Washington High School, currently works at Subway as a sandwich artist, and plans is transferring the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study biomedical engineering. He is the son of Lynette Williams and Jeffrey Williams. Williams is the president of BCCC’s Student Government Association.

In 2004, the North Carolina Association of Community College Presidents created the Governor Robert Scott Leadership Award to recognize student leadership on a statewide level while also honoring former Governor Bob Scott. Gov. This is an award designed to highlight outstanding curriculum student leadership and service.

These students will all participate in BCCC’s Commencement/Graduation on May 11. BCCC congratulates them on their diligence and perseverance.