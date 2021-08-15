Hours-long delays for COVID-19 tests and move-ins at NC Central University

DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – Students and their families say they waited in their cars hours past their appointment times to get a COVID-19 test and move into housing Saturday at North Carolina Central University.

The university’s associate vice chancellor, Ayana Hernandez, said severe weather led to the delays and the school sent out notifications to students throughout the day.

“Due to severe weather and move-in delays, expected wait times for COVID-19 tests are two to three hours at minimum,” Hernandez said in a statement.

The move-in process started on Wednesday and there’s a number of COVID-19 precautions students have to take before getting to their dorms.

In addition to wearing a mask, every student, and the two people allowed with them, all have to have rapid-COVID-19 testing before moving in — regardless of vaccination status.

Junior Torian Alston said he sat in line for four hours waiting to be tested. The high temperature Saturday was 95 until storms hit late in the afternoon.

“Last year it was smooth and quick and then that’s what I was expecting it to be this year and then coming into it, when we got here I saw how long the line was,” Alston said. “We had plans, we were supposed to come, take the test, get moved in and get back home and get more stuff but instead we’ve been here all day.”

Senior Avery Butler said he never experienced a three-hour delay, even during other pandemic move-ins.

“Every time I’ve been to, I’ve had to get retested — it’s never been this long, ever,” Butler said.

Because of the delays, school officials are asking people to return to the Latham Parking Deck on Sunday at 9 a.m.

“The safety of our Eagles is our highest priority. Thank you for your patience,” Hernandez said.