POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the school year starting back soon, The Filling Station in Jones County helped hundreds of children and family members get school supplies to help start the new year on the right foot.

On Saturday, The Filling Station’s school resource fair allowed people a great way to get their kids ready and looking forward to going back to the classroom. The business along with 18 other vendors donated over 250 backpacks that were filled with snacks, notebooks and other school supplies.

“Notebooks, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, some other pencil pouches,” said Tahlii Hall.

This was all in an effort to help lessen the burden parents face as their children prepare to head back to school.

“Well, the back-to-school bash, we definitely wanted to have something for the Jones County kids and help lessen the burden on the parents as well,” said David Mallard, Jones County Parks and Recreation director.

Organizers said as the school season approaches, this is needed in their community.

“It’s important to assist in filling those unmet needs for the residents of Jones County. so this is a great place for the different organizations and partnerships to come together and connect and make sure that we do assist,” said Mary Ann LeRay, executive director of The Filling Station.

Organizers said the Neuse River Bridge Run funded the backpacks given out on Saturday.