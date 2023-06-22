WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Class of 2023 at Hyde Academy, formerly Mattamuskeet Early College High School, celebrated their high school graduation on June 9.

The dual enrollment program allows students to take college courses while in high school, with 19 students presented with high school diplomas of whom 13 who also received an associate degree or certificate through Beaufort County Community College.

The graduates who earned degrees or certificates participated in a larger ceremony with graduates from the college and other early college high school students on May 11. Students who did not complete a degree still have the option to finish at Beaufort or transfer credits to a university.

Makayla Brinkley, Ismael Cuevas Armenta, Greidy Galeana-Rojas, Catherine Garcia Rodriguez, Kalik Gibbs, Gavin Marslender, Jason Stotesberry, Michael Williams, and Denasia Woods plan to continue their education with BCCC.

Hyde Academy graduation (Beaufort County Community College photo)

Makayla Brinkley, Raelynn Cox, Hailey Gibbs, Chloe Marslender, and Heather Smith earned an Associate in Arts. Ismael Cuevas Armenta, Kalik Gibbs, Alex Jimenez, Gavin Marslender, and Jason Stotesberry all earned an Agricultural Welding Certificate, a Basic Mig & Tig Certificate, and a Welding Technology Certificate. Alissa Randalls earned a Basics of Criminal Justice Certificate and a Criminal Justice Transfer Certificate. Greidy Galeana-Rojas earned an Agricultural Welding Certificate. Michael Williams earned a Nurse Aide I Certificate.

The Agricultural Welding Certificate was designed for Hyde Academy to meet the needs of their students.

Raelynn Cox graduated with summa cum laude honors from the college; and Hailey Gibbs, Chloe Marslender, and Heather Smith graduated with cum laude honors.

Chloe Marslender and Raelynn Cox both addressed the class, as did Lee Brimmage, an extension agent for 4-H Youth Development and the guest speaker.

Brimmage gave the graduates five pillars to live their lives by: build your life resumé that people will evaluate you by, do not read the comments–meaning use your platform for positivity and do not let people detract from you, show empathy and grace, always be a work in progress, and put God first.

Dual enrollment is popular among students who want to pursue a four-year degree or more because they can cut down on the number of credits they will need to take at a university. Rural communities can struggle to attract welders, health care providers, or business managers from other areas, so helping their own residents gain the skills they need to become the next generation of professionals ensures the prosperity of these communities.

BCCC also partners with Columbia Early College High School, Washington County Early College High School, and Beaufort County Early College High School. Qualified students from all area high schools can take free college classes through Career and College Promise.

Early college high school students go to high school classes for their first two years, later transitioning to taking college classes just like any other college students on the BCCC campus. Students can take classes in person, online, or through broadcast classrooms. At the end of their education, they earn a high school diploma as well as an associate degree or certificates.

BCCC wishes all the best to its early college students.