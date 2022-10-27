JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said Thursday it is increasing the number of officers who’ll work Friday’s high school football game between Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville, calling it a “proactive measure to ensure everyone who attends remains safe and can enjoy the game as intended.”

JPD said in press release that the decision to increase police presence at the game was not due to any known or directed threat. Officials said they made the decision partly because large crowds are anticipated — Jacksonville is celebrating homecoming Friday — and also because of “lingering concerns” stemming from the deadly stabbing at Northside-Jacksonville in September.

“We want everyone to remain safe and enjoy this exciting Homecoming game,” Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero said. “We anticipate larger crowds, and with larger crowds comes the need for more assistance in monitoring the stadium area. We will be providing this assistance through increased numbers of police officers on site.”

“When fans arrive at the game, we don’t want them to be concerned that something is going on out of the ordinary; however, be reassured by our presence that they can safely enjoy the game with friends and family,” said School Resource Officer Supervisor Sgt. Timothy Sawyer.