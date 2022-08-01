JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s officially back-to-school season and that means school supply shopping is right around the corner.

With increasing prices of goods, some might be bracing for what their receipts are going to look like after hitting the stores.

“It’s just going to hurt the pockets a lot,” said one Onslow County parent, Dwanna Roberts.

Roberts has an 8th grader and a 10th grader.

“The back-to-school shopping is going to be a little difficult because they’re teenagers, but also the lists that they’re giving in the fees for computers, and all those things are really expensive,” said Roberts.

She said the best way she’s caught deals this year is by shopping online, and she’s not the only parent taking to the web.

“I actually do a lot of my shopping on Amazon. That way, I don’t have to find anyone else for it, they usually have everything that they need,” said another parent, Bobbi Cohen.

Cohen’s only child just started kindergarten this year, and besides shopping online – she said shopping early helped her, too.

“I made sure that when the list came out, I just bought a little bit as I went so that I didn’t have to like have all of it at once and sit through all that cash out at one time,” said Cohen.

Inflation in the United States is the highest it’s been in four decades. One economics professor at East Carolina University said it’s no surprise parents are feeling this struggle.

“This is painful for consumers. Rising prices don’t allow us to buy as much stuff, the dollar doesn’t go quite as far. And if wages aren’t keeping up, then that means your purchasing power is dropping,” said Nicholas Rupp.

To help offset some of the cost right now, there are many “Stuff the Bus” events across Eastern North Carolina that can help out. Here are just a few below.