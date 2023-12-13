WASHINGTON, N.C. — Eight students completed the first Inner Banks Fire Academy on Tuesday at Beaufort County Community College.

Graduates Amber Pridgen, Kanyon Slade-Credle, Jackson Dildy, Jerimiah Hanson, Payton Eakes, Ryder Garris, Austin Cox, and Carneilius Wooden stand before uniformed firefighters from Beaufort CCC’s service area. (BCCC photo)

The program trains students to work as a professional firefighter with a municipality or at a volunteer station. Beaufort CCC’s fire and emergency management training has increased significantly, with a revamped fire academy and continuing education training for firefighters in the field.

Austin Cox, Jackson Dildy, Payton Eakes, Ryder Garris, Jerimiah Hanson, Amber Pridgen, Kanyon Slade-Credle, and Carneilius Wooden join a proud, professional family of firefighters. Of the class, half are professionally employed already, while all of them are part of volunteer departments. The program has expanded under the leadership of Ray Harris, director of fire & emergency management; Jonathan Patterson, coordinator of fire & emergency management training; and Bryan Lilley, Inner Banks Fire Academy coordinator.

Guest speaker Douglas Bissette, Wilson Fire & Rescue’s deputy chief of support service and community risk reduction offered advice from his long-time service. Bissette was a firefighter with Washington Fire & Rescue for 16 years. He encouraged the graduates to turn around and look at the packed room.

“These people are here tonight because they believe in you and support you,” he said. He also suggested that they note the people who were not in the crowd and consider whether they are jealous of what they have accomplished. He passed on some lessons learned, including showing up early to check gear, listening, and making sure that they build strong bonds with their fellow firefighters.

“If [your fellow firefighters] are not talking to you, you have to fix it,” he said about interpersonal relationships on the team.

Jonathan Patterson recognized Carneilius Wooden for both highest academic average and his outstanding leadership and Payton Eakes for his physical fitness. Wooden enthusiastically joined the fire academy with no prior experience, and Eakes overcame multiple hospital visits during his training.

Additionally, graduate Kanyon Slade-Credle, completed the academy mostly before he turned 18.

The Inner Banks Fire Academy is designed to allow entry level personnel to develop the training necessary for a rewarding career in the fire service whether that be paid or volunteer. Beginning with Basic EMT, cadets learn the basic skills needed to respond to medical emergencies. The second phase of training gives cadets all the classes needed to become a N.C. Certified Firefighter. Also included in the fire training phase is rapid intervention, safety and survival, and advanced extraction. The final phase teaches hazardous material operations, allowing the cadet to certify as a HazMat responder. Along all three phases of training, cadets will learn station life duties to prepare them for a 24-hour shift in the fire service or to be prepared for station duties demanded from a busy volunteer.

The next fire academy will start on March 4, with information sessions in January and February. To register, contact Continuing Education at 252-940-6375 or continuingeducation@beaufortccc.edu.