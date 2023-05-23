WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Martin County has a new superintendent. Dr. Michelle White is in week two of her new role and makes history as the first female superintendent of the county.

Some of White’s goals are to make sure there’s transparency between school officials, teachers, families and students. That’s why she’s kicking off her role with forums called “Insight for Dr. White” to hear what people are saying.

“We have some unique challenges in northeastern North Carolina, but we can also work together to overcome those challenges and that’s what I’m most passionate about,” said White.

At the Innovation campus on Tuesday, she heard from teachers and parents about their goals for Martin County schools and talked about the school system’s goals of opening an early college high school in August of the 2024 – 2025 school year.

“I just want our families to know that we’re here to listen and that we are ready to create a school of choice in Martin County schools,” said White.

“There are some amazing things happening right here in Martin County and we want to be at the table, we want to hear your voice, and if there’s not something that we have, we stand ready to create it.”

During the forum, some parents voiced their concerns. That included topics like a lack of resources within the school system for those who may need help getting to grade level to having more programs for students.

White addressed concerns saying they’re working on providing resources and training for teachers. She also said the school system is looking to add a chorus, show choir, theatre and expand back across the board.

She added they’re working to support parents and guide students for whatever the case may be to make a meaningful difference while prioritizing teachers. That’s especially true during a nationwide teacher shortage.

“We want to make Martin County schools the school of choice for all teachers,” said White. “We’re ready to listen to teachers and create the environment the opportunities here so that we don’t have open positions that affect negatively for our children.”

White explained how she feels about creating history for Martin County schools as the first female superintendent.

“It feels amazing,” White said. “What an opportunity this is, and I am here to make the most of it and to make the best impact for the children of Martin County.”

If you couldn’t make it to Tuesday night’s forum, there’s another one Thursday at 6 pm located at the South Creek Middle/High School auditorium.