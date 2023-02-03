SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet was found at an Onslow County middle school.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the bullet was found in a classroom at Dixon Middle School on Wednesday. Sheriff Chris Thomas said it was a pistol bullet and was found in the back of a classroom on the floor. A student found the bullet and turned it in.

It was unclear how long the bullet was there. There is no threat at this time.

Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communication officer, said parents were alerted of the incident. A notice was sent alerting them of what happened. Anderson said it said:

“Good afternoon, this is Heather Findeisen, Principal of Dixon Middle School. When something happens which impacts our campus, I want to make sure that you have accurate and complete information. Earlier today (FEBRUARY 1ST) the school administrators received a report that a single bullet was found in a classroom. The school administrators and school resource officer immediately responded. We are moving forward with our investigation and do not feel there is any imminent threat to DMS students or staff. Dixon Middle School is committed to the safety and security of all our students. Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize the importance of not bringing these types of items to school. Also let them know about the importance of telling a staff member, or you, if they see or hear of any kind of inappropriate item at school. Thank you for your support as we work together to keep our school safe.”