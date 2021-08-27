“It has been a fabulous week for all of our schools in our system;” Pitt County Schools complete first full week of classes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many students, teachers, and other workers across Eastern North Carolina are completing their first week of school today. Pitt County School officials are reflecting on their first week back and what’s to come.

Officials within the system say the week went very smoothly with little to no issues.

As students returned to in-person learning, officials said it has taken some adjustment. However, with all of the safety protocols in place, they expect a smooth year.

Schools within PCS are following safety protocols like mask-wearing and social distancing, this will help to prevent the spread of any outbreaks.

Jennifer Johnson, Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer says overall it is important to have these students back to being in person for their learning, and parents also agree this is the best decision.

“We are well into the groove of that normal school year where our students and our educators get to interact face to face, where students get to learn together, and where we can excel and fill in some of those learning gaps that many of our students missed during this pandemic,” said Johnson.

She says they will also be implementing a new live dashboard where parents and students and receive updates.

“Every Friday for our families we will have a general overview of what our COVID cases have looked like in the district but also they’ll have access to a live dashboard that they can see at any time.”

Johnson says they want parents and guardians to know that they are making themselves readily available for any questions, as they understand this is a big change.

She also notes that she and other PCS officials will stay in close contact with both local and state health officials.

By keeping close communication with health experts, the school system can also revisit its guidelines as the year progresses to see if any changes need to be made.

Johnson says she and others were brought to tears to see the love students received on their first day back to classes.