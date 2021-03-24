J.H. Rose instructor named Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Clinton Todd, an environmental science teacher at J.H. Rose High School, has been named the Pitt County Schools Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made Wednesday at the Pitt County Schools ceremony held at Rock Springs Center.

Clinton Todd (Pitt County Schools photo)

Denise Owens (Pitt County Schools photo)

Denise Owens, who is a K-2 literacy teacher at Grifton School, was named as the runner-up Teacher of the Year. Todd now advances to the state-level contest to determine the North Carolina Teacher of the Year. That announcement will be made later in the school year.

