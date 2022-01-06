J.H. Rose teacher one of nine regional winners eligible for state title

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nine teachers from across North Carolina have been selected as the state’s regional Teachers of the Year for their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.

These accomplished educators will now compete for the title of 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. The winner succeeds the 2021 Teacher of the Year, Eugenia Floyd, a fourth-grade teacher at Mary Scroggs Elementary in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district.

The 2022 North Carolina Regional Teachers of the Year are:

West: Ryan Mitchell, Mills River Elementary (Henderson County Public Schools)

Northwest: Ashley Bandy, Newton-Conover High (Newton-Conover City Schools)

Southwest: Ashtyn Berry, W.R. Odell Elementary (Cabarrus County Schools)

Piedmont-Triad: Leah Carper, Northern Guilford High (Guilford County Schools)

Sandhills: Elizabeth Santamour, East Hoke Middle (Hoke County Schools)

North Central: Brian Link, East Chapel Hill High (Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Northeast: Clinton Todd, J.H. Rose High (Pitt County Schools)

Southeast: Abbey Nobles, New Hanover High (New Hanover County Schools)

Charter Schools: William Keegan Storrs, Roxboro Community School

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the nine regional Teachers of the Year exemplify the kind of excellence in the classroom that all schools in North Carolina aspire to provide for all their students.

“These outstanding teachers are helping to set a high bar for their students as well as their colleagues,” Truitt said. “Every student in North Carolina deserves a highly qualified, excellent teacher in every classroom, and these teachers exceed that expectation. Their students, schools and communities are very fortunate to have them.”

The 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be announced April 1 at an awards ceremony in Cary. Since 2013, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction has been proud to partner with the Burroughs Wellcome Fund to honor North Carolina teachers. The state has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher of the Year program since 1970.

The mission of the North Carolina Teacher of the Year Program is to promote the profession through advocacy and support while recognizing outstanding teaching professionals who are implementing best practices in classrooms across North Carolina.

Learn more about our program here. Follow us at #NCTOY/POY