Jacksonville educator wins national ‘inspire’ award

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Elizabeth Neuendorff of Onslow County Schools is named the recipient of the 2021 Inspire Award by Curriculum Associates.

The recognition is given to one district-level educator for their ability to create strong bonds with

school-based teams to take the use of i-Ready to new levels to support students. The i-Ready program is used in the majority of North Carolina’s school districts.



It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike. However, educators such as Elizabeth have more than risen to the occasion. We are thrilled to recognize her outstanding leadership, hard work, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the teachers and students she serves.

Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates

Neuendorff is an instructional coach at Jacksonville Commons Elementary in the district. During the last eight years of teaching, she has taught pre-school, kindergarten, Grade 4, Grade 6 math, reading, intervention for Grades 5–8 and early childhood college courses.

While in all of these roles, she coached basketball and track, was a coordinator for Destination Imagination and sponsored any organization students showed interest in creating.