JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Schools system is considering adjusting one of its high school districts due to a high capacity of students.

Dixon High School is over capacity and is being considered for redistricting. This would place some students at Southwest High School, which has room. The school system will be going over different maps on Thursday at 6 p.m. at a meeting, and they want input from the community.

“They’ve known for years our communities groaning groaning Rowan Dixon high is an overcrowded for years. Now all of a sudden, they want to do something about it.” said Susan Silance, a mother of two Dixon students.

There will be another meeting on May 17, also at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at Dixon High School.