KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Job Fair will be held on James Sprunt Community College’s campus on April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This is an annual event in partnership with the NCWorks Career Center that is celebrated in connecting leaders in the industry with students and the community.

With an average of 50 local employers in attendance each year, this is Duplin County’s biggest opportunity for job seekers to network, apply and in some cases interview for multiple opportunities for employment in one place.