TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Public School Board of Education has voted to appoint Bryce Marquis as superintendent, beginning January 1, according to a press release on Monday.

He will replace Dr. Ben Thigpen, who announced at the October Board of Education meeting that he was retiring.

Marquis has 24 years of service to public school students and families. Throughout his career, he has served as a coach, custodian, teacher, and assistant principal.

During his service with Jones County Public Schools, he has served as a principal, Curriculum and Federal Programs Director, and as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Operations.

Bryce has a Master’s degree in School Administration and a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction. He is completing his doctorate in Educational Leadership and Supervision at Liberty University.