JSHS transition to remote learning for students in grades 7-12

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Jones Senior High School has made the decision to transition to remote learning for the next two weeks for students in grades 7-12.

JSHS officials released the following statement:

“As a cautionary step and based on the recommendation from our Jones County Health Department, we will be going to Remote / Virtual Learning Only for All students at Jones Senior High School (7-12) for the next two (2) weeks from today (Wednesday, 1.20.2021) through Wednesday, 2.3.2021.

We will return to Blended learning with our B cohort students at Jones Senior High School (7-12) on Thursday, 2.4.2021. Please understand that we do not have a positive covid cluster at our school, which is defined as a minimum of five (5) positive covid cases in a fourteen (14) day period of time. However, as we continue to see our covid related exposures and positive cases rise within our school for our students (grades 7-12) and our staff, we as a JCPS district and JSHS administration, feel we need to move to Remote Learning Only for a couple of weeks as a precaution to ensure the continued safety and wellness of our students and staff.

Note: This move to Virtual / Remote Learning Only for our Jones Senior High School (7-12) does not affect any of our Elementary Schools in our Jones County Public Schools System. Our Elementary Schools will still meet for their regular face to face instruction.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Stay safe Trojans!”