BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Juvenile petitions will be filed against two children after a gun was brought to a Duplin County school by a child, who shared and brought it to their home.

Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan the incident happened at Warsaw Elementary School on Monday. A woman from Charlotte said she accidentally dropped the gun out of her purse and reported it stolen. Her nephew found it and took it to school.

That child passed the gun off to another child, who took it home. That child’s mother found the gun in their home and confronted her son. He said he got the gun from the other child.

The mother then contacted Warsaw Elementary School officials.

Kennedy said charges would also be brought up against any other children who may have handled the gun.