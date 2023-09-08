GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated a bomb threat on Wednesday at Hope Middle School.

Officials said a social media post was reported to Anon Reporting Systems that said someone was going to bring explosives inside the school the next day and no one was going to stop them. Anon Reporting Systems monitors an application used to report school threats anonymously.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation that led to a juvenile who lives in Beaufort County. Officials said in a media release that juvenile petitions would be obtained against the child for communicating threats of mass violence on educational property.

The child’s name will not be released since they are under age 18.

The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Greenville Police Department, East Carolina Police, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Police, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Pitt County Schools.