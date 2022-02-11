Kean appointed dean of ECU College of Fine Arts and Communication

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Linda Kean, professor of communication, has been appointed dean of East Carolina University’s College of Fine Arts and Communication, effective July 1. Kean has served as interim dean since July 1, 2021.

Kean is a longtime Pirate who has stepped up to lead within the college throughout her career, including serving as director of the School of Communication since 2009 and as acting director for two years prior. She led the development of the Master of Arts in communication with an emphasis in health communication and has been widely recognized for her teaching, including as recipient of the Office of Global Affairs’ 2019 International Teaching Award.

A steadfast proponent of global studies, she has helped promote international experiences for both students and faculty throughout the School of Communication. Her passion for sharing a global perspective on communication dates to an undergraduate semester abroad at the Universidad de Sevilla in Spain. As dean, Kean’s focus is on continuing that commitment to global studies, as well as the college’s work to address issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion. She believes that through the work of the college’s ABIDE (Access, Belonging, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity) committee as well as the support of faculty, staff and students, the college can make real progress in this area.

Kean said she values the opportunity to serve as an advocate for her faculty, staff and students as well as serving the university and its mission. She also remains actively engaged in communication research, including the design and evaluation of mass media campaigns promoting positive health behaviors. Adding the fine and performing arts to her leadership repertoire is an exciting move for her.

Kean joined ECU’s faculty as an assistant professor in 1998, became an associate professor in 2004, and earned the title of professor in 2013. She received her Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism from the University of Illinois-Urbana and her master’s and doctoral degrees in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin.

“During her tenure as interim dean, Dr. Kean has demonstrated her leadership ability and her dedication to the university,” said Dr. Grant Hayes, interim provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “I have every confidence that the students and faculty of the College of Fine Arts and Communication will continue to thrive on her watch.”