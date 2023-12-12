GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When people think of learning loss, they could think of kids going off for summer break.

However, some education experts believe learning loss could happen during any consecutive period away from the classroom. Skills to practice include reading and math as well as communication and critical thinking skills.

Sheppard Memorial Library has a winter reading program that begins December 18 and is a great way to practice those skills.

“The kids start doing things other than school, they’re not doing homework, they’ve got lots of family time, sometimes they’re traveling. The way to keep their brains ready for school so they don’t have that winter slide is reading books every day,” Library Director Greg Needham said.

Bethel School Principal Ashley Bell said the best way to keep skills learned is by practicing them at home.

“Boardgames, obviously as much as you can read aloud to them or with them or set aside a time for them to read. Ask them about their book, what they are reading. They can practice those comprehension skills,” Bell said.

