KINSTON, N.C. — Early registration for entering pre-school and kindergarten students in Lenoir County for the 2022-2023 school year will be held March 28-April 1 at all LCPS elementary schools during regular school hours.

On Thursday, March 31, registration will be held from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Spanish-language translators will be at the schools.

This year, to help the school district’s youngest students get off to a good start, LCPS is giving away a free bookbag with school supplies to any student who registers for kindergarten during the week of March 28.

New kindergartners must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 and pre-schoolers must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Aug. 31.

Pre-school registration for children who will be 3 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2022, will begin June 1.

Early registration is encouraged by Lenoir County Public Schools in order to ensure children meet all the requirements to begin school on the first day and that parents and guardians have an opportunity to get answers to questions concerning immunization, transportation, food programs and other aspects of the preschool and kindergarten programs.

The 2022-2023 school year begins on Aug. 29, although kindergarten students and pre-schoolers will have staggered enrollment for the first week of school.

Certain documents are required to register kindergartners and pre-schoolers.

Required for kindergarten registration are: a certified birth certificate, a full and complete record of the child’s immunization and the NC Health Assessment, two documents verifying address and, if applicable, verification of guardianship.

One of the following serves as an address verification document: current power, gas or water bill; current federal or state incomes tax documents; place of residence listed by the Department of Social Services for home visitation and receipt of benefits (excluding Medicaid); or a current lease or mortgage statement.

Required for pre-school registration are: a birth certificate; verification of household incomes, such as the most recent pay stubs; verification of benefits received the previous year through TANF, child support, Social Security, unemployment or other household income; and verification of guardianship, if applicable.

More information on kindergarten registration is available by calling Angela Jones at 252-527-1109.

For additional pre-school registration information, call Partnership for Children of Lenoir & Greene Counties at 252-939-1200 or Meredith Gurley at 252-527-8099.

After April 1, children can be registered for the 2022-2023 kindergarten program at all Lenoir County elementary schools. Pre-school registration will also continue after April 1 at Partnership for Children offices at 1465 Hwy. 258 North, Kinston.