Law enforcement sees uptick in tips regarding school threats after Mount Tabor shooting; no credible threats found

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — In the wake of the Sept. 1 shooting at Mt. Tabor High School, law enforcement has received “nonstop” calls regarding rumored threats at other area schools.

These threats have appeared on social media and have spread throughout the Triad, but law enforcement officers have found these are not credible.

“There are individuals out there that like to start the fear,” Sgt. Seth Carter said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff deputy is a K-9 sergeant, and has worked with a team of investigators to research and track down the source of each threat to determine if it is credible.

“The odds are very slim, and we need to keep our guard up and we are investigating everything, and we’re doing everything we need to,” the sergeant said. “But they need to know that this is not something that’s happened all the time.”

Law enforcement has begun to ask individuals to report any social media images or posts that suggest violence toward students or a school, and do not post them. “It just spiderwebs out. We all know the internet, it’s hard to track these things down, so it’s a lot of work on our investigators.”

When reporting to Forsyth County, do not call 911 but the department’s non-emergency number: (336) 727-2112 or (336) 920-8477.

Since the shooting at Mount Tabor, there have been a series of lockdowns and heightened security presences at schools in the Triad.

Law enforcement responded to five school campuses due to reports of suspicious activity. Out of those five, no large shooting plot was found.

Two weapons were discovered, and a toy pellet gun.

Cpt. Brian Hall, with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, explained, “Instances of an actual firearm being found inside the building is extremely rare.”

The captain also oversees the office’s School Resource Officer division.

Since Mount Tabor, he explained his officers have had discussions on ways to stay alert of any possible threats. “An incident like Mount Tabor kind of shocks you a little bit. It makes you realize this is not something that you can get complacent on.”

Not only are guns found on campus rare, but they are decreasing.

A report by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction found that in the 2017-2018 school year there were 128 firearms found on campus. In 2018-2019, there were 124, and in 2019-202 there were 83 firearms discovered.