LCPS offering four-day-a-week option for hybrid students

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County Public Schools students currently going to school twice a week for face-to-face instruction can move to a four-day-a-week schedule in January.

The Lenoir County Board of Education unanimously approved the expanded instructional schedule for K-12 students on Monday night following the recommendation of Superintendent Brent Williams.

Parents must apply for their students to be part of the expanded schedule. Applications will be handled through individual schools, where administrators will make direct contact with parents and caretakers of current face-to-face students by Friday, December 11.

Under the hybrid, or Plan B, model LCPS adopted in late September, approximately 60% of students physically attend school on a changed schedule, half on Monday and Tuesday and half on Thursday and Friday.

They combine those two days of classroom time with three days of remote instruction. Wednesday is a remote learning day for all students and a deep-cleaning day for schools; it would remain so under the new four-day option.

“Our intention is to enable students to benefit from even more face-to-face instruction,” Williams said. “Currently we have Cohort A and Cohort B. Adding students might not be possible at all schools or in every classroom, but we would like to try to do all that we can to make these additional opportunities possible. We want to allow parents to have the option to increase the level of choice available to them and to apply for a second cohort track.”

The county also offers a fully remote option; approximately 40% of students receive a full school week of virtual instruction.

The new option, dubbed Plan B+, would begin with the second semester in January; however, parents and caretakers interested in four days of face-to-face instruction for their students are asked to apply through their schools by Wednesday, December 16.