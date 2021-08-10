LCPS requiring masks for at least first 3 weeks back in school, regardless of vaccination status

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – In a 5 to 2 vote, the Lenoir County Board of Education passed a motion to require all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors for at least the first 3 weeks of the new school year.

The decision was made the night of Monday, August the 9th.

The school board announced, all students, staff, vendors, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings while inside of the school building and on school transportation.

Face coverings will not be required outdoors.

The Lenoir County School Board will meet to reassess the guidance on September 13th. School leaders say an alternative decision will be based on case numbers and other county-wide COVID-19 metrics.

