KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County’s public libraries are collaborating with Lenoir Community College to spread information on the college’s programs.

LCC Mobile will bring access to higher education to students in the community by visiting local libraries.

“The goal is to reach out to prospective students or of course if they are current students, we are right in the community with them,” said Dr. Dusk Stroud, the director of Admissions and Enrollment Management at Lenoir Lenoir Community College.

“But really reaching out to those prospective students that might not be able to reach out to us. If they can’t make it to the Trenton center in jones county, we’re going to them. So its all about meeting students where they are.”

Enrolled or prospective students can visit the LCC Mobile to learn more about admissions, financial aid, enrollment and more. To see where the mobile will be next, check out Lenoir Community College’s Facebook page.