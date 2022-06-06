JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On the first day of Pride Month, the NC Senate passed the Parents’ Bill of Rights, or Senate Bill 755.

The bill would ban teaching sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade. Representatives have said this bill will increase transparency in schools, Members of the LGBTQ+ community argue this will create issues with safety.

NC Sen. Jim Perry of District 7 is one of the 28 state senators who voted in favor of the bill. He said that topics such as sexuality, shouldn’t be taught at that young of an age.

“What we’re saying is just that the topic is not age-appropriate and is certainly not a decision that someone in a school needs to make,” said Perry. “Parents should decide when the topic should be covered.”

Perry also argues this bill is not similar to the Don’t Say Gay Bill in Florida.

“It can’t be part of the curriculum. It doesn’t say a teacher can’t have a conversation with a student,” said Perry.

As the bill moves to the NC House, Congressman Greg Murphy said that students should be learning letters and numbers, not pushing a particular agenda.

“I don’t understand how anybody could be against this, keep letting parents be involved in their children’s education,” said Murphy. “I’m very optimistic it will be passed by the House and then passed into law.”

But LGBTQ+ advocates like Crystal French from ENC Pride are concerned for students who don’t have parents to go to and understand these issues.

“I think this would basically take away my children’s right to know where the safe spaces are, where the safe teachers are because we expect teachers to protect our children,” said French.

The bill would also require schools to notify parents if any student begins to question their gender identities, such as changing their name or pronouns.

Following the upcoming NC House vote, it will go to Governor Roy Cooper to be signed into law or vetoed.