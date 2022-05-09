DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenior County high schooler who has been named Miss Merry Christmas is hosting a community service project to help young girls.

Ricki Lane, from South Lenoir High School, is holding a “hope and help” female product drive where she’s accepting donations from community members to help young girls. Donated items include feminine and hygiene products, hair items, and any other accessories that girls need.

“It’s hard to say that you need something. I just want them to feel confident and say, “Hey, I need help, and just know that I or somebody else is there.’ I always wanted a little sister growing up so now I feel like I have a thousand little sisters. and I’m so glad I’m able to help them,” Lane said

Lane says so far, over $100 has been donated.

If you want to donate items, you can drop them off at South Lenoir High School or Kinston Community Center.

The drive started on April 30 and will end on May 30.