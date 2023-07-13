KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While it feels like school just let out for the summer, one local college has already started its orientation.

Lenoir Community College officials said that they are getting their students ready early to prepare them for success. More than 100 incoming students gathered on the school’s campus on Thursday to sign up for classes, speak with advisors and play games with their fellow students. They got their IDs made, ordered textbooks and toured the campus.

“They’re out there playing games, so it looks like they’re a good interactive group and they’ve been real responsive to the questions and the things that have been going on today,” said Kim Hill, LCC Dean of Student Services. “Yea, I think they’re going to be a good group.”

Hill added they are open for registration next week and that classes will start in August.