KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir Community College’s Emergency Management online program has been ranked No. 1 in the country.

The ranking comes from the Student Training and Education in Public Service Agency. The program garnered praise for putting students in work-based learning opportunities, where they work with an emergency management agency for a semester.

The program also drew praise for its flexibility, allowing students to log in anytime during the week to complete online courses based around their schedule.

“It’s one thing to be the best program in the state, but when they say the best program in the country, it’s a pretty big deal,” said Justin Tilghman, LCC’s dean of workforce development and public safety. “And we’re an online program so we try to service students from even beyond our three-county service area. so to be able to say we’re the best in the country, is really good.”

When students finish, they can either earn a certificate or an associate degree in emergency management.