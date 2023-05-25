KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Lenoir Community College held its annual mental health walk for awareness on Thursday.

Students, faculty and staff gathered to support the fifth Miles for Mental Health Walk. They walked a mile around campus, learned about mental health resources within the county and even did yoga with chickens.

“I think a lot of the signs around kind of point out that more people are affected by mental health issues than we realize,” said Lauren Gaither, LCC psychology instructor. “There’s not as much conversation about it which means people aren’t getting help. Until we have the conversation, people aren’t going to get the help and we’re still going to have the issues.”

School officials said an event like this will be held again next semester.