KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir Community College is welcoming a brand new state-of-the-art facility on its campus, housing the health sciences classes for future nurses and doctors in the community.

The building is much larger than the last location classes were held. It also allows the opportunity to house more programs in the near future.

The building’s namesake pays tribute to the Floyd family.

“The Floyd family have been friends of the college for years and years and have been great supporters for education, but specifically for Lenoir Community College,” said Dr. Alexis Welch, the dean of Health Sciences and Nursing.

Welch said this $7.5 million state-of-the-art facility gives instructors and students more wiggle room to teach and learn.

“We now have an operating room, and in the other building, we didn’t have an operating room,” Welch said. We actually removed chairs and tables out into the hall to make a makeshift operating room in our old building.”

Some of the lab rooms include mannequins and patient simulators. Their body movements are just like actual human beings, which are programmed by faculty through machines.

“They can talk, we can hear breath sounds, lung sounds, palpitation pulses, we can look at their pupils dilated and constrict, so that simulator can do everything except walk out of the room,” Welch said.

With a new building comes new state-of-the-art equipment that two LCC students are excited to use, something that wasn’t available to them before.

“In our other building, I felt like it was small, but in this one, it’s really big, so they put new machines in to learn with,” Irene Gorgonio, one certified medical assistant student said.

“You get to actually use the things that you’re gonna use out in the field,” another certified medical assistant student, Sha’meka Brinson said.

Lenoir Community College President Rusty Hunt also said future projects are in the making for the college.