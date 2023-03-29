KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Thursday, the Lenoir County Public Schools system will host the Careers on Wheels event that is geared towards showing fourth and seventh-graders careers that use wheeled vehicles.

More than 1,250 fourth and seventh graders will be shown 50-plus careers through the big trucks and tractors that are used by the exhibiting businesses and public agencies. The Careers on Wheels event is a way for students to see what potential careers interest them.

The event will be from 9 am to 2 pm and will be located at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds, which is 401 Fairgrounds Rd. in Kinston.