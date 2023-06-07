KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Summer is coming and school is wrapping up.

Lenoir County Public Schools had its last day of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. E.B. Frink Middle School Principal Michael Moon said that they had a successful year.

“We had exceptional growth last year and exceeded growth,” Moon said. “We were on the top 10 in the state in some categories, and I really expect similar growth this year.”

“It’s a testament to our students and the hard work they have done all year and the relationships teachers have formed with them. We saw those connections all year. We saw them off today, There were a lot of smiles, laugh, some happy tears, but we told them we’ll see you again soon.”

Ten seniors have already graduated from the Lenoir County Learning Academy this week. On Saturday, seniors will graduate from South Lenoir High School, North Lenoir High School and Kinston High School.