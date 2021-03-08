Lenoir County Public Schools eligible for $14 million in grants

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Public Schools is hoping grant money from the state will help them close the coronavirus pandemic learning gap.

LCPS now has access to over $14 million in grants. It’s part of the North Carolina General Assembly’s commitment to elementary and secondary schools recovery from the effects of COVID-19.

“We’re all concerned about where our kids are, we’re concerned about learning loss, and we’ve seen that in every school system in every school,” said LCPS Superintendent Brent Williams.

Williams thinks extra funding could help expand educational initiatives and get children back on track after a year of uncertainty. County leaders will also put the money towards their “1 to 1” technology program and for physical improvements to buildings across the district.

“It’s really about getting kids back in school,” said NC District 12 Rep. Chris Humphrey. “Keep [schools] clean and bring our air systems up to speed and address some of those needs of poor students.”

County leaders are set to attend a briefing on Tuesday with education officials to learn more about how they can start applying and getting the funds in their district.

“The money isn’t going to do everything, it’s not the be all end all,” said Humphrey. “But, this money is going to go a long way in helping out.”