KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County Public Schools officials say they are getting ready for their summer teamship program’s second year.

It’s a free eight-day program for high schoolers in the area. These students learn how to work as a team and help local businesses solve their problems. Those with the program say the number of students participating this year has more than doubled and it offers a unique learning experience.

“Get beyond the every day ‘You’re going to sit in a classroom, sit and get’ kind of idea. This is not what this is about. This is your ideas are valuable,” said Travis Towne, LCPS summer teamship program facilitator.

There are still some spots available for those who want to participate, you must contact the school district to apply.