KINSTON, N.C. — Their jobs were different – teacher, teacher assistant, bus driver, custodian, school administrator, district administrator – but they all shared a dedication to making sure students had a good school year. For nearly a thousand years, when their careers are added up.

Lenoir County Public Schools celebrated that devotion to task, as well as the stamina and longevity, of 34 faculty, staff and administrators who have or are retiring this school year during the district’s annual Retirement Luncheon on Tuesday at the Lenoir County Shrine Club.

As a group, they have served 987½ years in public education.

“That is such an astonishing accomplishment,” said Pamela Heath, LCPS’s human resources director, whose department coordinated the luncheon. “We are so grateful and appreciative of the dedicated service that these individuals have given to LCPS by sharing their talents, time, expertise, love and dedication to our students and staff for so many years!”

Retirees on hand for the luncheon were honored with a plaque presented by Superintendent Brent Williams and Bruce Hill, chair of the Lenoir County Board of Education.

“On behalf of LCPS, I would to thank these wonderful educators for their years of distinguished service. They are fine examples of pure dedication and true service to others,” Williams said. “Our retirees will be missed greatly. They will always have a home in LCPS as cherished members of our school system family. We wish them the best in retirement as they begin the next phase of their journey. We are certain that they will continue to excel in all that they do.”

The roster of 2022-2023 retirees, by school or department, is: