KINSTON, N.C. — Their jobs were different – teacher, teacher assistant, bus driver, custodian, school administrator, district administrator – but they all shared a dedication to making sure students had a good school year. For nearly a thousand years, when their careers are added up.
Lenoir County Public Schools celebrated that devotion to task, as well as the stamina and longevity, of 34 faculty, staff and administrators who have or are retiring this school year during the district’s annual Retirement Luncheon on Tuesday at the Lenoir County Shrine Club.
As a group, they have served 987½ years in public education.
“That is such an astonishing accomplishment,” said Pamela Heath, LCPS’s human resources director, whose department coordinated the luncheon. “We are so grateful and appreciative of the dedicated service that these individuals have given to LCPS by sharing their talents, time, expertise, love and dedication to our students and staff for so many years!”
Retirees on hand for the luncheon were honored with a plaque presented by Superintendent Brent Williams and Bruce Hill, chair of the Lenoir County Board of Education.
“On behalf of LCPS, I would to thank these wonderful educators for their years of distinguished service. They are fine examples of pure dedication and true service to others,” Williams said. “Our retirees will be missed greatly. They will always have a home in LCPS as cherished members of our school system family. We wish them the best in retirement as they begin the next phase of their journey. We are certain that they will continue to excel in all that they do.”
The roster of 2022-2023 retirees, by school or department, is:
- Banks Elementary School – teacher assistant Adrienne Murray, 27 years in education, 25 years with LCPS; principal Jan Tucker, 33 years in education, 27 years with LCPS
- Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School – teacher assistant Nancy Davis, 22 years with LCPS; teacher Beatrice Little, 33 years in education, 16 years with LCPS; teacher Gwendolyn Wade, 22 years with LCPS
- EB Frink Middle – teacher Patricia Odom, 30 years with LCPS
- Kinston High – assistant principal Maurice Goodall, 29½ years with LCPS
- La Grange Elementary – teacher Jo Pierce, 32 years in education, 30 years with LCPS
- Lenoir County Early College – teacher David Jenkins, 34 years in education, 28½ years with LCPS
- Lenoir County Learning Academy – teacher Joseph Grimes, 33 years with LCPS; custodian/bus driver Jarvis Nobles, 30½ years with LCPS
- North Lenoir High – teacher Kim Hipkiss, 27 years with LCPS; school counselor Jennifer Hollingsworth, 31 years in education, 14 years with LCPS; media coordinator Miriam Ledford, 35½ years in education, 17½ with LCPS; teacher Julia Trivette, 30 years in education, 18 years with LCPS
- Northeast Elementary – teacher Wanda Coples, 28 years in education, 10 years with LCPS; teacher assistant Cassandra Mattison, 26 years in education, 25 years with LCPS; teacher assistant Shirley Outlaw, 18 years in education, five years with LCPS
- Northwest Elementary – teacher Rachel Hill, 41 years with LCPS; Phillis Pearsall, 29 years with LCPS
- Pink Hill Elementary – custodian John Heath, 11 years with LCPS
- EC Pre-K – teacher Laura Albritton, 18 years with LCPS; teacher Sharon Wiggins, 31 years in education, one year with LCPS
- Rochelle Middle – teacher Odie Leaven, 18 years in education, 10 years with LCPS
- South Lenoir High – teacher Karine Caglayan, 50 years in education, 18 years with LCPS; teacher Laurie “Leigh” Harris, 33 years in education, 31 years with LCPS; teacher Donald Mooring, 31 years with LCPS; assistant principal David Whaley, 30 years with LCPS
- Southeast Elementary – curriculum specialist Michelle Hill, 23 years with LCPS
- Southwood Elementary – teacher assistant Angela Renee Best, 20 years with LCPS
- LCPS Central Services – accounts payable specialist Bertha Atkinson, 34 years with LCPS
- LCPS Maintenance – electrician/carpenter Harvey Pierce, 19 years with LCPS
- LCPS Student Services – school social worker Carolyn Patrick, 33 years with LCPS.
- LCPS Transportation – transportation director Anthony Mitchell, 45 years with LCPS