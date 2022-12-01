KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) initiatives and fostering a love of learning is the goal of Lenoir County Public Schools’ boat race on Thursday.

For the past eight weeks, students from four different middle schools worked to create miniature boats and get them into shipshape. The schools gathered on Thursday to race the ships in competition at Lenoir Community College.

Students researched, designed and 3-D printed air-powered boats said one teacher.

“They started from the basics, learning different styles of hulls, what the hulls are used for in each boat, and which is more stable, which might capsize a little bit quicker and the history of boats and how they affected, you know, our economy and as well as our history and our culture,” said Shariden Lord Johnson, CSS (web development) teacher at Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School.

Some boats sank. Others sailed. Students said they learned all the same.

“It’s OK if it doesn’t work. Like it doesn’t have to be perfect, you don’t have to get first place. As long as you tried, you had fun and you learned something, then you’re good,” said student Arianna Aviles.

“We learned that everybody experiences these trials and errors, so it’s OK if you mess up a few times,” said student Emily Rayner.

It’s all part of the research and development process, said instructors with Lenoir Community College, adding the students practiced STEM skills that will help them later in life.

“I think they learned a little bit about modeling 3-D design, a little bit about the R&D process, the ‘alright what didn’t work, what do we need to fix, how can we fix it that.’ Let’s get creative, think outside the box,” Andrew Luppino, the LCC program chair for Computer Integrated Machining.

The teachers said their students learned a life lesson about not giving up.

“Failing doesn’t mean that you did wrong and you should be punished. Failing is just ‘OK, we learned another way that that doesn’t work, so we’re one step closer to getting to a solution that will work,” Johnson said.