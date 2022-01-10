Lenoir County Public Schools to meet on status of face masks in schools

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A special called meeting will be held by members of the Lenoir County Public Schools Board of Education regarding the status of face masks in schools.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Central Services office at 2017 W. Vernon Ave. in Kinston. The public is invited to attend, but seating is limited. The meeting can also be seen on the school system’s YouTube page.

Face masks are currently optional for students and staff after being required by everyone as late as October of last year. The rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly with the omicron variant, has forced many school systems to take another approach about the use of masks and other safety measures in schools, buses and other areas.