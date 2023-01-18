KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Ten Lenoir County school teachers on Wednesday were awarded grants that totaled $24,000.

The grants come from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and are meant to support awareness efforts in school. Vickie Jones, the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce president, said that the initiative is only going to get better.

“So we have 56 grants we are handing — that’s 56 teachers — 56 classrooms where we are making an impact — so we just want to continue to grow it and make it bigger and bigger.

Julie Adams, a Woodington Middle School seventh-grade Teacher who won one of the grants, was ecstatic to get it and spread her joy.

“I was so excited,” Adams said. “I actually watched them come in through the front office and was sitting and wondering ‘did I win a grant, did I win a grant?’ So when my name was called I was really excited, especially because I know how much a field trip can make a difference to our students here in Lenoir County.”